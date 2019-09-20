Friday Morning Weather Forecast, Sept 20th, 2019

High pressure is still in control. Today, will be a nice day with more sun than clouds. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The winds will be out of the south and that will help usher in warmer and slightly more humid air to the region. Tonight, will be clear and cool. With higher dew point temperatures the fog will be more widespread and dense. The night will still be cool but not as cool as the past several nights. Keep that in mind when you wake up tomorrow morning. High pressure will remain in control throughout the weekend.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The winds will be out of the south to southwest. This will help usher in warm and humid air into Central PA. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There may be a stray shower but most of us will stay dry. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be our warmest day with the high temperatures in the mid 80s. The winds will still be out of the southwest. Sunday will have a mix of a mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky. Because of a cold front just to our west there may be a few showers around.

Monday, a cold front will move through the region. The front will bring scattered showers and a mostly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid 70s. The showers will continue into the overnight hours.

Tuesday morning a few showers and a some drizzle may linger. The precip will taper off quick and Tuesday afternoon will be dry. The clouds will taper off as well. The afternoon there will be a mix of a partly to a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will move in for about 24 hours. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday will be slightly warmer with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the low to mid 70s.