Friday Morning Weather Forecast, Oct 2nd, 2020

This morning we are starting off chilly. A light jacket might be needed for some of us. The highs will be in the upper 50s. The western counties will have a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. There will also be a few scattered showers around for the western counties today. The eastern counties will be partly cloudy. There could be a stray shower around. Friday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. The northern counties could see a stray shower and a few more clouds. Saturday night will be cold with the lows falling into the mid 30s.

Sunday will start out partly cloudy but quickly turn mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will develop around midday. Some drizzle may form as well. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Monday will be cloudy with showers. With an easterly wind, the temperatures will struggle to rise. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Monday night the clouds will taper away. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some showers will develop throughout the day. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a few showers in some spots throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday looks like a cool day with a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.