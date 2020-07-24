Friday Morning Weather Forecast, July 24th, 2020

This morning we will start off damp and muggy from the showers and thunderstorms we had overnight. There could be some fog across the region. Today will be a warm and a humid day. We can not rule out a shower and thunderstorm in a few spots. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight we will have a mostly cloudy to a partly cloudy sky. It will be mild and muggy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

High pressure moves in this weekend and will give us more sunshine for Saturday. There will be a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. It will be a great day to head outside and have some fun. Drink plenty of water and put that sunscreen on. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Sunday will have a few more clouds but it will not be bad. Clouds and sun will take over for the afternoon. We will remain dry but it will be hot and humid. The highs will be in the lower 90s.

Monday will be a hot one and a humid one. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There could be a shower and thunderstorm around during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

After Tuesday it looks like a different pattern sets up over the region. The temperatures will fall and the humidity will come down. Wednesday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The humidity will be lower. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The humidity will be lower and the highs will be in the lower 80s. The day should be pleasant.

Friday will also be a pleasant day with a mix of clouds and sun. the highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.