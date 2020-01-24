Friday Morning Weather Forecast, Jan 24, 2020

Today will have a rather cloudy. There may be a few peeks of sunshine for some. By Friday evening some showers. There could be a touch of a wintry mix but only for a few locations. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is above average for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s. Friday night into the day on Saturday we will see a steady rain take over. Temperatures Friday night will be hovering in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday morning we will have rain showers. The rain will taper to some sprinkles and light showers around midday. As the temperatures fall during the afternoon we will see snow showers begin to move in. Temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night the mix will turn to just snowfall. We will have temperatures Saturday night into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday there will be some snow showers and then variable cloudiness. Sunday will be blustery. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Monday there will be clouds and sunshine with a snow shower or two. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Monday will be light from the west. Monday night we will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday there will be clouds mixing in with some sunshine. We may see a few flurries, but at this point it looks dry. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. W

Wednesday we will have sunshine to start. As the day goes on, clouds will be increasing on Wednesday. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be light.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. the highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Friday the cloud cover will increase and the next system will move through. It will bring us some showers and snow showers. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.