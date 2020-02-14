Friday Morning Weather Forecast, Feb 14th, 2020

Today for Valentine’s Day, it will be cold. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 20s. We will also have a northwesterly wind between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will make the air feel even colder. There will be a few lingering flurries this morning, then the clouds will break for sun. If you go out tonight for Valentine’s Day, bundle up. As the night goes on, temperatures will be in the single digits to lower teens. Saturday high pressure will build into Central Pennsylvania.

Saturday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday we will have more clouds than sunshine with a sprinkle or flurry. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday clouds will increase as the day goes on and then showers will arrive late in the day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Monday night we will have a cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures Monday night will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a mostly cloudy sky with times of rainfall. Our winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. The rain will taper to showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday we will have a few showers and snow showers early. Wednesday afternoon clouds will slowly break. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Thursday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. This is the average temperature for this time in February. The rest of next week temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.