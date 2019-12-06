Friday Morning Weather Forecast, Dec 6th, 2019

This morning is cold with a partly cloudy sky. You may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to warm your car up and clean off your windshield. The clouds will thicken during the morning hours. A cold front will move through the region during the afternoon. The front doesn’t have a lot of moisture. There will be a few sprinkles and light showers around. Ahead of the front we will warm up into the 40s for our southern counties but remain in the 30s for the northern counties. The front will usher in colder air and there will be a few flurries around this evening.

Behind that system Saturday will be brisk and quite chilly despite the return of some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s. Sunday will be a tranquil day with of sun and clouds. As we move into the afternoon hours some high level clouds will move in. The winds will become a bit more easterly and that will keep us cool. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

The next system will likely bring some rain on Monday. A front will approach the region and bring us clouds and rain. The wind will still be a bit easterly and that will keep us cool. The easterly winds will allow for cold air damming to occur. This keeps our eastern counties cloudy and cool. The highs will be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain in the morning. The rain will taper to showers by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Eventually the rain will move out and the temperatures will fall quite low.

Wednesday will be a cold day as the highs will only be in the low to mid 30s. It will be windy and that will make the day feel colder. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. A few flurries can not be ruled out.

Thursday will be another cold day. The highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The cold weather will continue into next weekend.