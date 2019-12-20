Friday Morning Weather Forecast, Dec 20th, 2019

This morning will be another cold one. There will be some frost on your cars this morning. You may want to take a few minutes to warm your car up. This afternoon we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. The highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a partially clear sky.

Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will into the 20s.

Sunday temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have times of clouds and sunshine.

Monday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have a mostly to partly sunny day. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. There will be sunshine with a few clouds mixed it. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. Christmas Day it is not looking like a white Christmas. We will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

Christmas will be mild with a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid 40s. The dry and mild weather pattern will continue into the later part of the week.

Thursday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Friday, the cloud cover will increase during the day. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. The next system will move in late Friday. Friday night there will be some snow showers around.