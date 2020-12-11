Friday Morning Weather Forecast, Dec 11th, 2020

This morning there will be some patchy fog and frost. The fog will lift for some sunshine this morning. The clouds will increase during the afternoon. The highs will be above average. The afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. The afternoon will be quite pleasant. Friday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy but the clouds will increase and thicken. Showers will develop by the afternoon and evening. The highs will be in the upper 40s. Some locations could reach the lower 50s. Saturday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Sunday will be cloudy with sctd. showers. The day will still be mild. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. The temperatures will fall once a cold front passes through. Sunday night will be cloudy with a bit of a wintry mix. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Monday will be a cold and a rather cloudy day. The highs will be in the mid 30s. There will be a few snow showers around. Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the 20s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy. There will be a mix of rain and snow showers throughout the day. We will have to keep a close eye on this storm. It could cause some issues. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday night will be mostly to partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Thursday will be cloudy with snow showers and flurries. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the mid 20s.