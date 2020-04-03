Friday Morning Weather Forecast, April 3rd, 2020

We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout today. The cloud cover will move into the eastern counties first and there could be a sprinkle for a few of us. The western counties will see a bit more sunshine today. the highs will be in the mid 50s. Tonight the cloud cover will increase and become rather cloudy. Again, there could be a few sprinkles early.

Tomorrow we will have more clouds than sun. The day will be dry with a little bit more sunshine by midday. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The cloud cover will increase during the evening hours.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine. A front will move through the region and there will be a few showers and some drizzle. The day will not be a washout by any means. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday we will see a mix of clouds and sun. We will see more sunshine throughout the day and that will help warm us up. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The cloud cover will increase during the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday will start out partly cloudy but the cloud cover will increase during the afternoon. There will be a few showers that pop up in the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers and there could be a few thunderstorms. the highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and again there could be a few thunderstorms. the highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. The day will be windy later in the day.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The day will be breezy. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s.