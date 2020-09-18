Friday Evening Weather Forecast, Sept 18th, 2020

This evening will be mainly clear. With winds out of the north and a clear sky, the temperatures will quickly fall and fall quite low. The lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s. There is a Freeze Warning for Elk county. Cameron, Clearfield, and Jefferson counties are under a Frost Advisory. Bring those plants inside or cover them up with blankets and towels.

This weekend will be mainly clear and chilly. Saturday will be sunny and cool. The high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Saturday night will be clear and cold. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Widespread frost will be an issue. Bring your plants inside at night and if you cant then cover them up with blankets or towels.

Sunday will be mainly clear and just as cool as Saturday. The high temperatures will reach the upper 50s to the lower 60s. If you are in the sun it will feel nice but if you’re in the shade it will be chilly. Sunday night will be just as cold as Saturday. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Again bring those plants inside or cover them up.

High pressure will remain in control all of next week. This will not help us out when it comes to the drought that some of us are in. Monday will be mostly sunny and calm. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Monday night will be clear and cold. The lows will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and calm. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday night will be clear and chilly. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and calm. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday night will be clear and chilly. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and calm. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Thursday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and cool. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a stray shower in some spots. A weak front will move to our north. The highs will be in the mid 70s.