Friday Evening Weather Forecast, May 22nd, 2020

This evening will remain cloudy with showers and drizzle. Tonight will be damp and mild. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday we will have more clouds than sunshine. There will be a few showers around but mainly for the eastern counties. The western counties will see a few more peaks of sunshine and less rain. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night we will have a mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures on Saturday night will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will be mostly cloudy. There will be a few showers around Sunday. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night the sky will be partially clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Into the new week, we will see temperatures soaring into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower 70s. Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a partly sunny sky. We could see a shower late in the day on Tuesday. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday there will be clouds, with some sun. There will also be a few showers. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday there will be high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower and thunderstorm.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon and evening hours. The clouds will thicken late and more showers and thunderstorms will move in Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.