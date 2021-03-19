Friday Evening Weather Forecast, March 19th, 2021

Tonight will be clear and chilly. The winds will taper throughout the night. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will be sunny. It will start off chilly but the afternoon will be nice. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday night will be clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30.

Tuesday will have a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly sunny sky. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid 60s. There could be a few showers that move in at night. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid 40s.