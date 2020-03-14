Friday Evening Weather Forecast, March 13th, 2020

This evening will be mainly clear and cool. It will still be a bit breezy but the Winds will calm down overnight. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight we will have mostly clear sky. Some clouds will move in late tonight and into Saturday morning.

Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late Saturday clouds will begin to increase. There could be a shower around, mainly in southern counties. Saturday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

On Sunday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. We will have a variable cloudy sky on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday night will fall into the lower to mid 30s. It will be cloudy Sunday night.

Monday we will have clouds, some sun with some drizzle. Monday our high temperature will be near 50 degrees. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday our high temperature will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. During the day on Tuesday we will have clouds with a few peeks of sunshine along with a few showers. Our winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Wednesday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday there will be variable cloudiness. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s.