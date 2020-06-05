Friday Evening Weather Forecast, June 5th, 2020

Tonight will start out mostly cloudy but the clouds will taper to a partly cloudy sky by tomorrow morning. The lows tonight will still be quite mild. The lows will be in the low to mid 60.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. A cold front will move through on Saturday which means a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s.

After a few days of unsettled weather, high pressure will return to the area on Sunday. We will have a mostly sunny day. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will have a clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s.

Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. It will be a nice and comfortable day here in Central PA. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will be mostly to partly sunny. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south from five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 80s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. A late day shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will be a mic of clouds and sunshine. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms around.

Friday will be cloudy with some peaks of sunshine. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in upper 70s to the lower 80s.