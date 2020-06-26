Friday Evening Weather Forecast, June 26th, 2020

This evening will be mild and it will turn humid tonight. The clouds cover will increase and showers and thunderstorms will move in. A few of the thunderstorms could be quite strong and possibly could turn severe. Make sure you stay weather aware late tonight and early tomorrow morning. A warm front will move through the region. The lows will be quite mild. They will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. We will have winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be clouds increasing along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be quite strong and possibly turn severe. Make sure you stay weather aware. The humidity will return this weekend. Saturday night we will continue to see a few showers and storms. Our low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday we will have a few showers and a few thunderstorms. A front will stall over the region. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday looks to be another warm day with temperatures reaching into the 80s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with an afternoon shower and thunderstorm.Top of Form

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a stray shower and thunderstorm. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. There may be a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower to mis 80s.

Thursday will be warm and humid. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. There could be a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.