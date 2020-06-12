Friday Evening Weather Forecast, June 12th, 2020

Tonight the clouds will continue to clear out. Our low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s. It will be more comfortable tonight.

Tonight the sky will remain mainly clear. A few clouds will roll in late with a shower or two by Saturday morning. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Saturday we will have a partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There may be a few showers early. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a shower or two for the southern counties. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. The high pressure system to our north should keep mostly of us dry. It will keep the showers and the low pressure system to our south. The northern counties will be sunnier than the southern counties.

Monday is also looking like a dry day. We will have times of clouds and sun. There may be a shower or two. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will also be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. There could be a shower or two. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. These temperatures are seasonal for this time of the year.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm. The highs will be in themed 80s.