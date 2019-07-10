Friday Evening Weather Forecast, July 10th, 2019

This evening will be very warm and humid. A isolated showers and or thunderstorm may pop up and produce a heavy downpour. Most of us will stay dry. Tonight we will have a mostly to a partly cloudy sky. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some fog will form overnight.

A cold front will move through on Friday. A few lingering showers will continue early in the morning before they taper off. Friday afternoon will be nice with more sun than clouds. There will also be nice breeze. The humidity will be low and that will give us a nice day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The weekend is looking nice and mostly dry. Saturday we will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be a great day to head outdoors, just make sure to wear sunscreen. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be clear.

Sunday we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. There could be a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

At this point, Monday is looking dry with plenty of sunshine. We will only have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm could occur Tuesday afternoon. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Next week is looking very warm and humid.