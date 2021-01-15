Friday Evening Weather Forecast, Jan 15th, 2021

Tonight we will see rain switch to snow. There will not be a lot of snow tonight but some roads could be slick throughout the overnight hours. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday there will be a few snow showers around. The highs will be in the mid 30s. The western counties will see scattered snow showers. The western counties will pick up 1-3 inches of snow. While the eastern counties will have flurries. Saturday night will be in the lower 20s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with a few snow showers and flurries. Again the western counties will see scattered snow showers. While the eastern counties will have a passing snow shower and flurries. It will be cold. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with flurries. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy. There could be a few snow showers around. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. There could be a few snow showers and flurries around. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be cloudy with some showers late in the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.