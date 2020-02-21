Friday Evening Weather Forecast, Feb 21st, 2020

This evening will remain clear and chilly. The clear sky will continue tonight. Tonight will be cold but not as cold as last night. The low temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens with some location in the lower 20s.

Saturday will be sunny with no clouds. The winds will shift to the west-southwest and that will help usher in milder air. The combination of no clouds and a warm flow will help warm us in back into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be mainly sunny and warmer. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

The cloud cover will increase throughout Monday. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower to mid 50s. By the evening there will be a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. Rain will begin to move in during the evening and continue into the overnight hours.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered rain showers. The day will still be quite mild. The high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday will remain mild as the highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Cooler air will try to move into the region. Showers will continue Wednesday. Cooler air will move in Wednesday night and we could see the rain turn into a bit of a mix of rain and snow.

Thursday will be colder ad blustery. The highs will be in the mid 30s. We will trade the rain for snow showers on Thursday. Friday will be colder. The highs will be in the lower 30s with leftover flurries.