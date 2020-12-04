Friday Evening Weather Forecast, Dec 4th, 2020

Tonight will be cloudy with a few rain and snow showers. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Saturday will be rather cloudy with a few rain and snow showers. There will not be a lot of showers. The Laurel highlands will have scattered snow showers and some roads could be slick. The day will be quite chilly. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with a few of us in the lower 40s. Saturday night will be cloudy with scattered flurries. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with flurries. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with flurries. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.