Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 6th, 2019

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Hurricane Dorian will be off the Eastern Seaboard. This should keep us dry through the weekend as it stays off the coast. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. We will once again have a northeasterly breeze. Friday night our low temperatures will fall into the 50s. Some fog will form throughout the overnight hours.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There will be a few showers around but it will not ruin the day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. If you planon heading to the Penn State game you may want to bring a light jacket or sweater with you. It will be a bit on the cool side by the end of the game. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. A ridge of high pressure will then move in for early next week.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night we will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a partially clear sky.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s which is on par with average for this time in September. Tuesday we will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Our low temperatures on Tuesday night will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s across Central PA. A few showers will move in to the region by the end of the day. Thursday we will see more clouds than sun. There will be a few showers throughout the day. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Another system will approach the region on Friday. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the region. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.