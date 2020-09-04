Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 4th, 2020

The clouds will clear out quickly as the cold front exits our region. Friday afternoon will be very nice and sunny. The humidity will fall throughout the day. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night will be mainly clear and comfortable. The low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

High pressure really takes over Saturday. It will move just to our southwest. The day will be sunny with only a few passing clouds. There will be a few clouds for the northern counties. Despite the sunshine, the highs will not rise too much. They will be in the mid 70s. It will be a great day to be out and about. It will almost have a fall-like feel to it. The clear sky will continue into the overnight hours. With a clear sky and calm winds Saturday night the temperatures will quickly fall. The overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Sunday will also be a very nice day. We will start out mostly sunny but some clouds will move in during the afternoon hours. The humidity will remain low but the day will be warmer. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The evening will have a partly cloudy sky. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows tonight will be in the upper 50s t0 the lower 60s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The day will be warmer and the humidity will begin to jump up. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. There could be a shower or two later in the day. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Tuesday will also be partly cloudy. The high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Tuesday will be dry but humid. Tuesday night will have patchy clouds. The overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s to the lower 80s. There could be a stray shower this evening. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 70s. There could be a few showers throughout the day. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid 70s.