Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 11th, 2020

This afternoon the clouds will break for more sunshine in the afternoon. The day will be cooler compared to the past couple of days. The winds will be out of the north and northeast. That will usher in cooler air. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. The clouds will continue to taper Friday evening and into the overnight hours. With a clearer sky, the lows will fall into the mid 50s.

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend. There will still be partly to a mostly cloudy sky. There could be some drizzle in a few spots for the eastern counties. The winds will shift to the east Saturday and that will bring extra clouds and cooler air to Central PA. The western and northern counties will see more sunshine and will be warmer. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Showers will develop during the evening and continue into the overnight hours. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The clouds and showers will keep the temperature in the mid to upper 70s. It will be more humid and that will make the day feel muggy. A cold front will move through the area and will bring pleasant weather to Central PA for Monday. Sunday night the clouds and showers will taper away. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday morning will start out partly cloudy but it will quickly turn mostly sunny. Monday afternoon will be sunny and less humid. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Monday night will be cool and clear. The overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be a pleasant day. The clear sky will continue. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and comfortable. The humidity will remain low. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday night will be mainly clear and cool. The lows will reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Wednesday a few extra clouds will begin to move into the region. The winds will shift to the east and usher in cool but moist air. The afternoon will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers later in the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.