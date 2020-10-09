Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 9th, 2020

This afternoon will be nice with more sunshine than clouds. High pressure will move in and will keep the clouds away and us warmer. The highs will be in the upper 60s with a few of us in the lower 70s. Some high-level clouds will move in during the evening hours. Friday night will be partly cloudy and mild. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Saturday will be a warm day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The winds will be out of the southwest and that will help warm us up. Saturday’s highs will be 10-15 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the better part of the day. The clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening. There could be a few showers that arrive later in the day. Saturday night will be cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain developing. The remnants of Delta will approach the region. The showers will move in from the south. The highs Sunday will be in the mid 60s. Sunday night will be cloudy with periods of rain. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The remnants of Delta will move through the region and give us much needed rain. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Monday night will remain cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 60s. A front will try and move through the regions Tuesday evening. There will bee a few showers throughout the day. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Thursday night will be in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 60s.