Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 30th, 2020

This afternoon the clouds will be stubborn but they will break for some sunshine. The day will be cool with a few sprinkles and flurries. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night the clouds will continue to decrease and cold air will take move in. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure will move in Saturday. There will be more sunshine than clouds throughout the day. Despite a sunny sky, the day will be cool. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night will be another cold night. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny but the clouds will quickly increase throughout the day. Sunday will be the warmer day of the weekend. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. The day will turn windy by the evening. Sunday night will be cloudy with a few rain and snow showers. There could be a coating of snow in some spots. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Monday will be a raw day. It will be cold and the winds will be strong and that will make the day feel colder. There will be a few snow showers around. The northern and western counties will see the most snow showers. The high temperatures will only make it in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. The day will be mostly to partly cloudy. Monday night will be cold. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. We will begin to slowly warm-up. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. There could be a few snowflakes for the northern counties. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday will have a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday looks like a nice day. We will have a mix of a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Thursday night will be partially clear. The lows will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.