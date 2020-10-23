Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 23rd, 2020

This afternoon will be warm with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The clouds will increase and thicken Friday night. A cold front will move into the region and bring with it scattered showers and drizzle. The temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be a cooler day. A front will move through the region. The front does not have a lot of rain with it but there will be a few showers around during the morning. The highs will be in the low 60s. The temperatures will quickly fall after the front moves through. Saturday looks likee a backwards day, where the high temperatures hit in the morning. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The clouds will increase and thicken during the afternoon. Showers will develop late in the day. Sunday night will be cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with scattered showers. The next front will stall over the region. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Monday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain. That same front will keep us active. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday there will be a shower or two in a few places. The day will be mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be nice. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a shower or two around. The highs will be in the mid 50s.