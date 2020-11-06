Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 6th, 2020

This afternoon will be sunny and warm. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Friday night will be mainly clear and mild for this time of the year. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

This weekend will be a gem of a weekend for November. If you can I would make plans to hang out outside and go for a hike or a winery. High pressure will keep the weekend sunny, dry, and warm. Saturday will be mainly sunny and warm. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and mild. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will be another gorgeous day! There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower to mid 70s. A few cities and town could break their record high temperatures. Sunday night will be mostly clear and mild. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be just like the weekend. Plenty of sunshine for all of us. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Again a few cities and towns could break their record high temps. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The clouds cover will increase throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Showers will move in by midday and continue into the afternoon and evening. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be some clearing by the afternoon. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. There could be a few showers around.