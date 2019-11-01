Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 1st, 2019

Today will be chilly with a mix of clouds and sun. The winds will diminish throughout the day. Today’s highs will be in the 40s. This evening the clouds will clear out and the winds will become calm. Tonights lows will be quite cold. the lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Saturday will be a bit warmer. We will have high temperatures in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday will be mostly clear but some clouds will move in in the afternoon. Saturday night a few showers and a few flurries will move in. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Sunday there could also be a shower or flurry around. It will be a blustery day too. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will have lower temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Monday we will also have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday there will be high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a variable cloudy sky. There could be a stray shower. Tuesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun but the cloud cover will increase late in the day. Wednesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s. A few showers and some flurries will move in.

Thursday’s high temperatures will only be in the 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. There will be a few flurries and a few showers around.