Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 15th, 2019

Today we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Today winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. A weak front will move south this evening. It will bring a few extra clouds to Central Pa. There could also be a few flurries for our northern counties. The winds will shift to the north after the front and that will usher in colder air. Friday night we will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday also looks dry with sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. A northeasterly breeze on Saturday will keep us on the chilly side. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a mainly clear sky.

Sunday there will be a partly cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday winds will be from the southeast and the will be light. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky.

Monday we will have variable cloudiness with high temperatures in the 40s. Monday night our temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday there will be a rather cloudy day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night we will fall into the 30s. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday there will be sunshine and clouds before our next system will move in on Friday. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will also have high temperatures on Friday in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overall the next few days it is looking relatively quiet. The rest of next week high temperatures will be more seasonable in the upper 40s to lower 50s.