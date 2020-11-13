Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 13th, 2020

This afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny. The winds will be westerly and that will help warm us up. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Friday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Saturday will start out with some sunshine but the clouds will move in by the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday night will be cloudy with rain developing late. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Sunday will be a cloudy and rainy day. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The winds will pick up for the afternoon. The winds will be between 10-15 mph with gust around 30 mph. Sunday night will remain cloudy with rain tapering to showers and drizzle. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with only a few peaks of sunshine for a few of us. The day will be breezy due to a cold front that moved through the region. There will still be a few showers throughout the day but it will be drier than Sunday. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s but with the wind it will make the day feel cooler. Monday night will be mostly cloudy and windy. A shower or some flurries can not be ruled out. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be a chilly day. The winds will still be strong and that will make the already chilly day feeler colder. The highs will only reach the upper 30s to the lower 40s. There will be a few snow showers and scattered flurries around. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s with a few of us in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be breezy and chilly. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. We can not rule out a few flurries northwest. Wednesday night will be partly to mostly clear. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny. We will begin to warm back up. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.