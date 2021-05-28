Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, May 28th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Today will be cloudy with periods of rain. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Friday night will still be cloudy with showers & drizzle. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Saturday will be cloudy & chilly and with showers and drizzle. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy to overcast. There will be showers and drizzle around for the first half of the day. The highs will be in the 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will have a sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the upper 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be in the mid 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be in the mid 70s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.