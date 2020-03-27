Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 27th, 2020

Today will be cloudy with rain tapering to showers. Some northern counties by this afternoon may see a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. At times there could be a steadier rainfall. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday morning there will be lingering showers and then the will diminish. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday there will be sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be a cloudy day with showers around. Wednesday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine.