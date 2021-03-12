Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 12th, 2021

We’ll have a scattering of showers tonight. These showers will be confined mainly to the south later tonight. It will be mild most of the night then lows will be in the 40s. There still may be a shower in spots early in the counties near the Maryland border early Friday then the rest of the day will feature some sunshine with a gusty breeze. Some spots in the northern part of the region may even turn out mostly sunny. Highs Friday will be in the 50s to near 60.

Behind this front, the weekend will be cooler, but not cold, with sunshine and just a few clouds each day. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 40s across the higher terrain to near 50 in some of the deeper valleys. Highs on Sunday will be near to just above 50. Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Monday. Highs will be Clouds will increase with the next front Monday with the chance for some showers arriving late. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Showers are likely again Monday night into Tuesday. There is a slight chance for snowflakes to mix in for a time. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday with the chance for a shower or drizzle. Highs will be near to just above 50. The next system will bring showers next Thursday. Once again there is a chance for snowflakes to be mixed in depending on the timing and track of that system. Highs Thursday will be in the 40s.