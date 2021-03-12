Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 12th, 2021

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Daily Newsletters
Black History
Washington D.C. Bureau
World News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force to roll out 500 free vaccines to elderly
Top Stories
Many waiting weeks for tax refunds as IRS deals with backlog, prepares for stimulus checks
Video
State police cancel 2021 youth camps amid ongoing pandemic
Pennsylvania unemployment stays above national average as payrolls rebound
Netflix tackles password sharing: ‘You need your own account to keep watching’
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Travel Alaska with Joe Murgo
Vaccinate Central Pa.
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
Big Game Bound
Big Race Daytona
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Penn State’s comeback stopped just short in Big Ten Tournament loss to Wisconsin
Top Stories
District basketball playoffs: Johnstown and Tyrone take home titles
Video
PIAA state wrestling qualifiers and schedule
Steelers re-sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud to 1-year deal
Penn State pulls away late, beats Nebraska 72-66
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
Making it Matter
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Studio 814
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Doctor makes amazing balloon animals, brings cheer to patients
Video
Top Stories
WEIGH IN: Is it a “Pie in the Window” kinda day?
Video
YUM! The Mayan Coffee at Passaniti’s will leave you saying “Wow”
Video
MUST SEE: 78-year-old powerlifter going for 20th world record
Video
Pop-rock trio “HAIM” nominated for two Grammys, make history
Video
Community
WTAJ 2021 Home Show
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Homes
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Local Events
Central Pa’s Remarkable Women
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 12th, 2021
Weather
by:
Mike Doyle
Posted:
Mar 12, 2021 / 11:31 AM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2021 / 11:31 AM EST
Trending Stories
Crews respond to Jeep found in Philipsburg spillway
Gallery
Fire chief accused of embezzling federal grant
Video
With Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill signed into law, what’s next?
Troopers search for missing woman in Jefferson County
Video
Police: Couple caught with almost 2 pounds of meth in Jefferson County
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!