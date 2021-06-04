Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, June 4th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This afternoon will have a mix of sun & clouds with an afternoon pop-up T’shower. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 80s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy and quite warm. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the upper 80s. There could be a pop-up T’shower during the afternoon. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a pop-up T’shower in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and mild. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.