Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, June 11th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Today will be cloudy with periods of rain south of I-80 and a few rumbles of thunder. The northern counties will be drier and warmer than the south. The highs will be in the low to mid 70s for the north but for the south, they will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday night will be cloudy with some showers. The lows will be in the low 60s.

Saturday will start out cloudy but end up partly cloudy with a stray shower or two. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night will partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 50s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few showers or thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s to the lower 80s. Sunday night will partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 50s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. There could be a shower and or a thunderstorm around. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Friday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.