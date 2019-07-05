Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 5th, 2019







This morning we are starting off warm and muggy. There is patchy dense fog across the region so use caution this morning. We will quickly heat back up today with the highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity levels will be oppressive. A mix of sun and clouds will kick off the day and thunderstorms will once again pop up during the afternoon. Some may be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail.

The region will hang on to some activity through Saturday and Sunday but that doesn’t mean it will be a washout. Of the two days, Saturday looks to be slightly more active with an afternoon scattered shower or storm. When a thunderstorm is not passing through, conditions will remain hot and humid with highs reaching into the 80s once again. A mix of clouds and sunshine will be seen.

Sunday will be a bit of a transition day. Temperatures will once again hang around the mid 80s. A mix of clouds and sun will also be seen. There is a chance for a shower or storm especially in areas further south otherwise, most of Sunday looks to be dry. The region will get a little more relief during the overnight hours as lows will dip into the low 60s. Dewpoints will also slowly return to comfortable levels.

By the start of next week conditions will be less active and a little more comfortable. A mix of sun and clouds will kick off the work week. Monday will also be dry with temperatures in the 80s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s. Wednesday will be another dry day. we will have more sun than clouds. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The active weather will return by Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Friday will be mainly dry and slightly cooler. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.





