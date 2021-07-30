Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 30th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and very comfortable. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be clear and cool, even chilly for some. The low will be in the upper 40s to the lowers 50s.

Saturday will be mainly sunny. It will be a very nice day. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will be breezy with a mostly sunny sky. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Tuesday will start out sunny but end partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 80s.