Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 19th, 2019

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Cambria, Somerset, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson, Elk and Cameron counties until Saturday evening. The National Weather Service has also issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Blair, Bedford, Huntingdon, and Centre counties until Saturday evening. Use caution today and through the weekend. Drink plenty of water, stay cool and keep a close eye on your neighbors and pets. This afternoon and evening there may be a shower and thunderstorm. Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. It will be warm and muggy. The lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be the hottest day. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. The dew point temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. This will cause our heat index to reach between 100-105 degrees. The day looks mainly dry but there could be a pop up shower and thunderstorm.

Sunday will be another hot day with the highs in the low to mid 90s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the region Sunday evening. A few of these showers and thunderstorm may be strong and produce flooding downpours and gusty winds.

A cold front will move through the region and bring showers and thunderstorms. This will bring a welcomed change to our weather pattern. The day will be cloudy and wet. This will keep the temperatures down. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be a pleasant day with a mix of clouds and sun. We will be less humid and much cooler. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The pleasant weather will continue through Friday.