Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 16th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a shower and thunderstorm throughout the afternoon and evening. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few of us in the lower 90s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly northwest. The lows will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A cold front will move through the region. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will start out mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The clouds will break for more sunshine in the afternoon. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Monday will have a mix of sunshine than clouds. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will have more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 80s.