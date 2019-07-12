Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 12th, 2019

This afternoon clouds will break for plenty of sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be less humid on too. Tonight we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some fog will form during the overnight hours.

The weekend is looking nice and mostly dry. Saturday we will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be a great day to head outdoors, just make sure to wear sunscreen. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be clear. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing with clouds. There could be a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

At this point, Monday is looking dry with plenty of sunshine. We will only have a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm could occur Tuesday afternoon. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Next week is looking very warm and humid. It is possible we see a heat wave next week. For an official heat wave, you need three days consecutively at 90 degrees or above. Remember in the heat, to stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the heating of the day. Also try to stay in the shade and do not wear dark color clothing to stay cooler. Also remember your pets and neighbors and make sure everyone stays out of the heat. Tuesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday we will have another hazy, hot, and humid day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a late day shower and or thunderstorm.

Thursday we will have clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday will also be muggy and warm. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will continue to see high temperatures the rest of the week in the upper 80s to lower 90s.