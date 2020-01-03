Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Jan 3rd, 2020

Today a low-pressure system will roll through. It will be a cloudy day with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the south and will be light. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s with showers.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers at first that will turn to snow showers. Temperatures will be high early Saturday and then fall as the day goes on into the lower 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday temperatures will be around average. We will have temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday there will be a northwesterly wind between ten to fifteen mils an hour. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a lingering snow shower or two. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Monday we will have a partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Monday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night will be clear and temperatures will tumble into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Tuesday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will have variable cloudiness with temperatures in the lower to mid 20s.

Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with a snow shower or two. It will also be blustery. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the 20s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.