Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Jan 31, 2020

Today temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a rather cloudy day today with only a few peeks of sunshine. This afternoon there could be a sprinkle or a flurry. Winds today will be from the south between 3 to 5 mph. Tonight we will have a cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday will be another rather cloudy day. Late in the day on Saturday quick disturbance will move through. This will bring us a few showers and snow showers later in the day on Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night into Sunday morning we will have showers switching to snow showers. If you are headed to Gobbler’s Knob for Groundhog day, make sure to bundle up. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we will have a few lingering snow showers early and then clouds will slowly break. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery making the air feel chilly. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday we will have sunshine to start, but then clouds will increase as the day goes on. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may reach the 50s. Monday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with a cloudy sky.

Tuesday a low pressure system will move in. We will have a rather cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s and showers will continue.

The mild air will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure off the coast of the Carolina’s will keep the cold air from moving in until Friday. Until it does we will stay unsettled and cloudy. There will be showers with periods of rain. The highs will be in the 40s.

The cold front will finally push through Friday. There will be some showers early Friday but the afternoon will be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sun.