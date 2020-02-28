Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Feb 28th, 2020

Today will be chilly. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery. Tonight temperatures will drop into the teens.

It stays chilly for the weekend. On Saturday we will have a partly cloudy day with lingering flurries. Our high temperatures on Saturday will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are near 40 degrees. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night we will have temperatures falling into the teens thanks to a clear sky.

Sunday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday our high temperatures will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be a seasonable day. Sunday night we will have low temperatures again in the teens. It becomes milder on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Monday clouds will increase with some rainfall late. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday will be a rather cloudy day with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday will also be a cloudy day with times of rainfall. Temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night showers continue. Our low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday there will be showers maybe even a few flurries early. Thursday the rest of the day will be cloudy as the precipitation tapers off. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures Thursday night will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. The rest of the following weekend will be seasonable.