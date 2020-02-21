Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Feb 21st, 2020

The high temperatures today in the lower to mid 30s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today high pressure will be over us and we will be mostly sunny. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday we will also be dry and milder. We will have high temperatures on Saturday in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be sunshine with a few clouds. Saturday night our temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. The weekend will be mild and dry, a great time to go outdoors and get some fresh air.

As we head into the new workweek, it becomes unsettled. Monday will also be mild. We will have high temperatures on Monday in the mid to upper 40s. Monday will be rather cloudy with showers. We could see a bit of a mix early on Monday before temperatures rise. Temperatures on Monday night will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There could also be a few showers on Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday we will have temperatures back in the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers. There could also be a wintry mix. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday we will have a lingering snow shower early and then clouds will begin to break. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. These blustery conditions will make it feel cooler. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Friday will be another chilly day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s.