Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Dec 27th, 2019

Today we will have a bit of drizzle early, and then there will be variable cloudiness. There will be a few showers around today. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday a ridge of high pressure will be over Central PA. Winds on Saturday will be light form the southwest between three and five miles an hour. Saturday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Saturday night clouds will begin to move in with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. A low-pressure system will move across the state. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s as the rainfall continues.

Monday there could be some lingering showers or even a few snowflakes mixed in on the ridge tops. Monday will be a windy day. Winds on Monday will be form the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday we will have a partly cloudy sky with some flurries around. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night if you head our for New Years Eve, temperatures will be dropping into the 20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be a calmer day to start of the New Year. We will have winds from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on New Year’s Day will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday night we will fall into the 30s.

Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with some showers. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Friday temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday our temperatures will be near 40 degrees. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 30s.