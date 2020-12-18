Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Dec 18th, 2020

There will be a mix of clouds and sun today. The day will be cool. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Tonight will start out partly cloudy but it will biome mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the teen tonight.

Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy. There will be some sunshine in the morning but clouds will quickly take over. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. A front will move through the region. There is not a lot of moisture with this system but there will be a few passing showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday night will be cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy. There could be a few sprinkles and flurries. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 40s. A front will approach the region but won’t pass through until Thursday.

Thursday will have a mix of rain and snow showers. A cold front will move through the region and will bring some rain at first to Central PA. The rain will switch to snow later in the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.