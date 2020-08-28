Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug, 28th, 2020

Today will be another active day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms could turn severe and produce damaging winds and hail. The western counties are under a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather today. The eastern counties are under a Marginal Risk (1/5). Make sure you stay weather aware. The day will be warm and humid. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Friday night will be rather cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. The overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

The remnants of laura will move to our south Saturday. It will be too far away for us to get any kind of wind from the storm but close enough where will get some rain. It will not be a whole lot of rain but it will help with our drought. There will also be sctd. thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the lower 80s. The day will still be humid. The showers and thunderstorms will taper late in the day and overnight. Saturday night will start out cloudy but the clouds will taper away quickly and cooler air will move in. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be a pleasant day and a dry day. There will be plenty of sunshine and low humidity. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few of us in the lower 80s. Sunday night will be clear and comfortable. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Monday will also be a sunny day. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The humidity will still below. Monday night there will be a few extra clouds. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be sctd showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower and thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower and thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.