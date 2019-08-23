Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 23rd, 2019

A front has stalled just to the south of Central PA today. A few showers cannot be ruled out in the early afternoon hours and then conditions will improve as the day goes on. We will have a partly sunny sky today. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. This is where our average temperatures are for this time of the year. Tonight will be clear and comfortable. You’ll be able to open the windows. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday is looking like a nice day. We will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a clear sky.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night we will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. On Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Monday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially clear sky.

Wednesday there will be clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday night we will fall into the 60s. Thursday our high temperatures next week will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have a bit of muggy air returning to the region during the middle half of next week. On Thursday we will have clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky. The rest of next week is looking seasonable. We will have temperatures reaching into the lower to mid 80s.