Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 21st, 2020

Friday there will be a mostly sunny sky for most of us but a few will have a partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 80s. There could be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm for Bedford or Somerset counties. It will be a bit more humid but still not to bad for August. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into mid to upper 60s.

Saturday moisture will start to move in. This means we will have times of clouds and sunshine with a shower and or a thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be a bit more humid. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday there will a mix of clouds and sun. We can not rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday will be a hot day with a mostly sunny sky. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few of us in the lower 90s. It will be quite humid.

Wednesday we will have a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be another hot day. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Friday a front will move through the region. It will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The day will be humid. Once the front passes some relief will move into the region.