Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, April 30th, 2021

This afternoon will have a mix of a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There will be a few showers and even a rumble of thunder. It will also be quite windy. All counties besides Elk are under a Wind Advisory. Wind gust will reach between 50-60 mph. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and windy. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Watch is issued for all counties west of I-99 besides Elk, Cameron, and eastern Centre.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds and it will be breezy. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 70s. There will be a few morning showers around, especially north of I-80. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers. The lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be a warm day and cloudy. There will be showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. It will be breezy. The highs will be in the mid 60s.

Friday will start out partly cloudy but it will end up mostly cloudy. Showers will develop. The highs will be in the lower 60s.